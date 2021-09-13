Egypt: Govt Denies Importing Beef Infected With Mad Cow Disease

The cabinet media center dismissed some reports alleging that Egypt had imported beef infected with mad cow disease and made it available on markets.

In a statement released Friday, the media center said it had contacted the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation which denied those reports, stressing that it is not allowed to import calves infected with mad cow disease or any other epidemic.

All meat imports are safe and free from any disease, the ministry said, affirming that all frozen, refrigerated or live meat is subject to examination by the General Authority for Veterinary Services, and the Food Safety Authority.

The cabinet media center urged all media outlets and social media users to verify the authenticity of any news and contact the authorities concerned in order to avoid publishing baseless information that creates confusion among citizens.

MENA