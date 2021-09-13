Kenya: Rapper Nonini Ventures Into Fashion

Rapper Hubert Nakitare, popularly known by the stage name Nonini, has ventured into the fashion industry after launching his own shoe brand titled Mgenge 2ru Kicks.

The collection ranges from sneakers for kids and adults.

Nairobi News understands a pair of shoes retail for Sh27,000.

"I have always been a fashion guy and I prefer promoting Kenyan brands. This started way back in the year 2000 when I released the song "Weh Kamu". I used to go to Gikomba market to get white plain t-shirts and print them," the singer recalled.

"I even designed the logo for Calif records. So over the years, I've just reinvented what I've been doing and right now focusing on fashion and taking it seriously as my career. Mgenge 2ru is an apparel brand. We have clothes that include hoodies, jumpers, bomber jackets and watches," he added.

The shoes, he says, are made in Italy while the clothesline is made in Kenya.

His journey in music is what inspired him to his new enterprise and Nonini says he's not about to call it quits.

"My brand has always been Mgenge 2ru, which for me is a lifestyle. My journey has been from grass to grace. When you wear those shoes it means you are a guy who has hustled and wants to better themselves. That is the inspiration behind the brand."

Christened the godfather of Genge music, Nonini shot to the limelight in early 2000 after the release of his song "Manze wa Nairobi" which he followed up with a single "Weh Kamu".

The songs made part of his first album titled "Hanyanring Game" which was released in 2004. He later released two other albums titled "Mwisho wa Mawazo" and "Godfather" in 2007 and 2009 respectively.