Rwanda: Zim, Rwanda in Transport Deal

13 September 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe and Rwanda have partnered in capacity building initiatives and technical exchange programmes in transport infrastructure development.

A recent visit to Rwanda by Government officials led by Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Felix Mhona, saw cooperation agreements being signed between the two countries.

One such agreement was signed between the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) and Rwanda Transport Development Agency, setting a framework for exchange projects and railway development programmes between the two countries.

NRZ board chairman Advocate Martin Dinha, who was part of the delegation, confirmed the developments.

"This is an opportunity to foster and deepen relations between our two nations," he said. "We are ready to partner in the entire establishment of a rail network."

The agreement will result in the creation of win-win solutions in transport infrastructure development between Zimbabwe and Rwanda.

Minister Mhona said: "We are coming from a common background and we think it is imperative to exchange notes on transport and infrastructure development."

, said the agreement was part of a regional scope to ensure African countries benefited from the South-to-South Transport Infrastructure.

"We will come to Zimbabwe and learn from areas where you are advanced. We are strengthening friendship by our presidents," he said.

Zimbabwe and Rwanda are signatories to a Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation which set the tone for strengthening diplomatic and economic relations.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X