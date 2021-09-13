Zimbabwe: Mvuma Granted Town Status

THE Ministry of Local Government and Public Works has granted Mvuma town status, making the gold mining centre the fourth town in the Midlands Province.

The other towns in the province are Gokwe, Zvishavane and Shurugwi.

Mvuma which is under Chirumanzu Rural District Council becomes a town ahead of a US$1 billion iron ore mining project being put in place by Tsingshan Holdings in Manhize near the town.

New structures for the town will be constructed along the Harare-Masvingo highway which is also being rehabilitated, a development expected to bring in more investors.

The granting of the town status followed an application made by the local authority a few years back to get the growth point upgraded into a town.

A commission was then set up by Government and it found the application in order. An elated Chirumhanzu RDC chief executive officer Mr Lovemore Chatikobo said they were happy that Government had granted them the town status.

"Yes, we are now a town and we commend the Government for honouring us because we are set for socio-economic development riding on the new US$1billion iron and steel company that is expected to be commissioned by the end of 2022," he said.

"We received a letter from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works informing us that we have been accorded a town board. The letter came last month."

Mr Chatikobo said there was room for investment in the new town.

He said they now have over 3000ha of land which he said will be used for residential and commercial stands.

"We didn't have land all along and that worked against us because we had nowhere to develop. But we now have 3000ha of land and we have since sent layout plans to the ministry for approval. Once they are approved, we will start selling residential and commercial stands," said Mr Chatikobo.

He said already, banks, seed companies among other potential investors had been coming to council looking for areas of potential investment.

Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Larry Mavima said the steel plant is going to employ over 6 000 people much to the benefit of the town and the country.

"We are happy that the Government granted Mvuma the town board status. We are happy because we have a US$1billion iron and steel company that is being set up and will be commissioned at the end of 2022. Right now, there is work being done and this is all attributed to the Second Republic whose mantra- Zimbabwe is open for business is coming to fruition," said Minister Mavima.

Chirumhanzu South MP Cde Barbara Rwodzi said Chirumhanzu has great potential to contribute to the country's development.

She said under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, devolution funds were being released to improve service delivery.

She said Hwata Clinic built through devolution funds will reduce the distance travelled by villagers to a health facility.

"We are grateful to the President and his Government for the town board status and the devolution funds.

"Hwata Clinic will serve villagers from Chapwanya and Mavhaire villagers among others who had been walking over 10km to the nearest health centres. So already with devolution, the villagers are experiencing Vision 2030 as they have access to health, roads, and water," she said.