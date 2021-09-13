Zimbabwe: Zemura Feels the Love From Home

AFC Bournemouth man-of-the-moment, Jordan Zemura, says he is humbled by the support he is getting back home.

The 21-year-old is riding on the crest of the wave, with the English Championship side, since he secured his starting XI shirt at the start of the 2021-2022 season.

Fresh from grabbing the Bournemouth Player of the Month award for August, Zemura put on a man-of-the-match performance against Barnsley on Saturday.

He helped the Cherries to a 3-0 win, with the Zimbabwean getting off the scoring mark, in the English Championship, with a well-worked out brace, in that match.

He broke the deadlock, nine minutes into the game, finishing off a Jaidon Antony pass, before sealing the victory, towards the end of the encounter.

His goals sandwiched top-scorer Dominic Solanke's 47th minute strike.

Zemura's goals helped Scott Parker's charges move into fifth place, on the table, with 12 points, just two behind leaders West Bromwich Albion, after six rounds of fixtures.

So good was Zemura, in the match against Barnsley, Parker reserved special praise for him, for the third time, in six games.

The Warriors man notched a 92 percent rating -- the highest by a Bournemouth player, since the start of the season, after winning nine ground duels.

He also made two interceptions, and as many clearances, while no opposition player was able to dance their way past him.

"If there is one thing that keeps someone on their toes, then it is home support," said Zemura.

"Zimbabweans are special, in the run up to the games, I receive messages of encouragement and whether I have played well, or otherwise, they always reach out.

"That means mentally, I will be very positive, knowing there are millions of Zimbabweans around the globe, who are following just to see how I am performing.

"There is definitely no feeling better than that."He said they had to battle for victory against Barnsley.

"In the game against Barnsley, well, it was a tough one, by any measure. I am glad, thanks to the whole team, I managed to score two goals," said Zemura.

"It was an extraordinary feeling, an extraordinary day at the office and, most importantly, the win was vital, for the team.

"We know what we want to achieve and we can only keep on dreaming, if we keep on notching wins.

"My teammates are very important, we play for each other and we hope to continue doing that, as a unit.

"The technical department, and everyone at the club, we know what we are fighting for, and we have to keep on grinding.

"I am very happy for all of them, my family and our fans."

For someone, who had said he was aiming to score three goals this season, Zemura is well on course, to even surpass that target.

"Before the season started, I spoke to Ally Harris, our head of performance, and said I was eyeing the MK Dons game, thinking I could get some minutes to show what I can do.

"Next thing I know, I played something like 400 minutes in August.

"It was a whirlwind and I loved every minute of it." he told afcb.co.uk, before the Barnsley game.

Parker seems to be getting the best out of the Warriors utility man.

"He's been excellent since he's come in and got the shirt. Today, (Saturday) was a fine performance from him," said Parker.

"I think we all realise that, you guys watching, you can see, that he's an attack-minded full-back, gets us up the pitch and got lovely a forward drive about him.

"Defensively, I think he's improving and done very well again today (Saturday). He was part of a back four that kept a clean sheet.

"I was very pleased with him as, from the minute I first walked in, he's someone that's shown me he wants the shirt, shown me he wants to improve, work hard, and has earned the right to get his opportunity."