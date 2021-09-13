Zimbabwe: Chamisa Fires Councillors for Attending Mwonzora Meeting

Freedom Mupanedemo — Midlands Bureau

The MDC faction led by Mr Nelson Chamisa has fired 10 Gweru urban and four councillors from Vungu Rural District Council after they recently attended a meeting which was called by MDC-T leader Mr Douglas Mwonzora's outfit.

According to an expulsion letter seen by The Herald that was signed by MDC-Alliance Midlands province secretary Mr Lazarus Chacha, all the affected councillors have ceased to be members with immediate effect.

Councillors expelled from Gweru City Council are former mayor Charles Chikozho (Ward 10), Trust Chineni (Ward 15), Tawanda Magidi (Ward 16), Catherine Mhondiwa (Ward 13), Doubt Ncube (Ward 3), Farai Muza (Ward 17), Godfrey Giwa (Ward 6), Edson Kurebgaseka (Ward 9), John Manyundzwa (Ward 18) and Notal Dzika (Ward 8).

From Vungu RDC, Councillors Benjamin Mpala (Ward 7), Spiwe Moyo (Ward 8), Nyika Parirenyatwa (Ward 16) and Restart Muswere (Ward 10) were fired.

"The following councillors attended the MDC-T (Mwonzora) meeting on 3 September 2021 in defiance of the party position and are therefore expelled from the party, MDC-Alliance, with immediate effect," reads the letter from Mr Chacha.

"They contravened the party constitution (Annexure C) disciplinary code of conduct and regulations 2.2 (i) acted in collaboration with another political organisation in a manner that is detrimental to the achievement of the aims and objectives of MDC-Alliance party thereby undermining the authority vested in them by the electorate who had faith and trust by attending the MDC-T meeting."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The 14 councillors attended a meeting called by Mr Silas Mangono, MDC-T local government and parliamentary affairs director who had also threatened unspecified action to any councillors that did not attend.

"I have been asked by the secretary for local government, Mrs Faith Musarurwa Kamutsungira to inform you that she will be coming to Gweru on September 3, 2021 at 9am to meet with all Gweru, Vungu and Shurugwi MDC-T councillors," said Mr Mangono.

"So you are required to attend. Failure to attend will be interpreted to mean that we are not working together and appropriate action will be taken. Please liaise with the Gweru mayor and chief whip for the venue."

One of the councillors who spoke to The Herald yesterday said they were now confused as the opposition was marred by divisions and factionalism.

"It's so confusing, we get instructions from different factions and we don't know what to do anymore," he said.