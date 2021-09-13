Malawi: President Chakwera Admits Eastern Region Hunger Woes

President Lazarus Chakwera has admitted the hunger situation the eastern region is facing and has assured people in the region that his government will not relent in assisting all hunger-stricken households in the region and Malawi at large.

Chakwera said on Saturday in Balaka that the district Phalombe, Chikwawa and Nsanje are some of the districts with maize deficit in the country.

He said since the country registered the highest yield ever in other districts, those in need will be fed.

"Let me assure you all here that even though you experienced drought in Balaka, programs at the Ministry of Agriculture to see people doing irrigation farming are already in place to make sure that people are covered," he said.

At the same function, Chakwera also assured people of Balaka that his government has already set aside funds in the just passed National Budget to help pump water from Shire River to various areas of the district.

Chakwera said his government was aware of the serious water problems the district was currently facing and that he would ensure the citizenry in Balaka have potable water to drink.

"Parliament has just passed the National Budget in which we have included funds that will help us pump water from Shire [River] to Ulongwe and Balaka, so that people have water," said the President.

Chakwera further said while his government is initiating new projects, it would continue with those that were initiated before him.