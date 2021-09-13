Monrovia — Swedish Ambassador accredited near Monrovia, Urban Sjostrom, has hailed existing collaboration between Liberia and Sweden, as the government through the Ministry of Public Works with support from his government implement ongoing motorcycle track project in Totota, Bong County.

The Project is the Swedish-Liberia Feeder Road Project aimed at constructing motorcycle tracks by subcontracting community-based organizations to facilitate the project, geared at creating easy access to computers who travel from farm to market.

It is a pilot project that is also expected to be extended to other counties across Liberia and will alleviate the difficulties that were incurred by farmers in transporting their goods on the head to the market.

Speaking recently when he visited the Motorcycle Track Project in Bong County, Amb. Sjostrom said Sweden is happy to invest in more feeder roads construction in the country.

"Sweden is very happy to invest in more feeder roads. We are eager to see this partnership moving to local communities, county administration, and ministries," Amb. Sjostrom averred.

He believes a corporation on the maintenance of the ongoing road construction is cardinal to developmental partnership, noting that Sweden cares to see further, how such cooperation can be upheld with Liberia.

Doing so, according to him, needs the full participation of everyone in the country.

"Whether the ministry can support, whether civil society can do or the county administration, doing so will need the cooperation of everyone," Amb. Sjthe ostrom noted.

For her part, Acting Public Works Minister Ruth Cooker-Collins said the Motorcycle Track Project is a pilot project and a boast to government move to create more feeder roads throughout the country.

"This s is a first step we are taking and I know we all will drive it together," she said, while at the same time informing citizens of the county that government has made available US One Million Dollars for Community Based Organizations to be included in the construction of their powers.

Minister Collins further stated that the track, which is a new phenomenon in Liberia's transport sector will enable commuters from farms to easily travel to the market, using motorcycles and tricycles.

She further noted that upon completion of the Liberia-Swedish Feeder Road Project in Bong County, it will be extended to other parts of the country.

The project is a six-month project involving three tracks that began in June 2021 and is expected to end in December.

Minister Collins then lauded Sweden for her continuous support, describing them as great partners to Liberia's road development drive.