Liberia: House Concurs With Senate for Creation of Trehnbo Vocational Institute

Monrovia — The Plenary of the House of Representatives has concurred with a Senate endorsed bill for the creation of the Trehnbo Vocational Institute (TVI) in Grand Kru County.

The bill was submitted Tuesday, August 3, by President Pro-Tempore Albert T. Chie and subsequently passed by the Senate's Plenary.

The institute is expected to offer livelihood skills in masonry, carpentry, plumbing, general agriculture, home economies, electricity, small scale mining and environmental technology.

Pro-Tempore Chie during the submission of the bill stated that the TVI will admit and benefit students mainly Grand Kru and other south eastern Counties, although it will welcome students from all over Liberia.

"I, therefore, seek your prompt endorsement and approval of the proposed Act in pursuit of youth empowerment, decentralization of educational facilities and privileges and economic development," he said.

He stated that the aims and objectives for the proposed bill is to, amongst other things, provide instructional and learning conditions in all aspects of vocational training and education that shall effectively promote the empowerment, development and interest of the youthful population of Grand Kru County in particular, and those in the Southeast and Liberia in general.

Also, to create, promote and implement co-educational institute of vocational learning within Grand Kru and to grant certificates and diploma.

Lastly, to promote and maintain centres of learning where constituents of all races, classes and faiths, gender and ethnic settings can enjoy equal opportunity of vocational education and learning activities.

The Trehnbo Vocational Institute shall have Board of Trustees, Director and Deputy Director for Administration, Deputy Director for Academic Affairs, Assistant Director for Fiscal Affairs, Assistant Director for Records, Registration and Admission, Assistant Director for Students Affairs and Heads of Department and Programs.

Following the House's concurrence, the Act will be forwarded to President George M. Weah for approval and subsequent printing into hand bill.