Liberia: By-Elections Nominations Begin Monday

Monrovia — The National Elections Commission (NEC), has announced that the Candidate Nomination Exercise for the four Representatives By-elections in Bong, Bomi, Grand Gedeh, and Nimba Cunties begins Monday, 13 September 2021, at the headquarters of the Commission on 9th Street, in Sinkor.

NEC says, the Nomination Exercise for the four Representatives By-elections in Electoral District #2, Bong county, Electoral District #1, Bomi county, Electoral District #1, Grand Gedeh county, and Electoral District #1 Nimba county, will run from Monday to Friday, at 9:00AM to 05:00PM, daily.

A NEC-Liberia statement issued Wednesday, 8 September 2021 says, the Candidate Nomination Period will end on Friday, 24 September 2021.

According to NEC-Liberia statement issued on Wednesday, 8 September 2021, the Candidate Nomination Period is in line with the key dates released for the four Representatives by-elections in Bong, Bomi, Grand Gedeh, and Nimba Counties.

The Liberian Elections Management Body, (EMB), informs the public that all aspirants for the four separate by-elections must appear in person to return the nomination package during the period.

The statement concludes by saying, nomination forms for aspirants of Political Parties, coalitions or alliances will be delivered to the Chairperson or Secretary General of the Parties for distribution to their members, while Independent aspirants can pick up the forms themselves or through designed persons.

At the same time, NEC-Liberia informs the public that the accreditation exercise for Party Agents, the Media, local and international observers for the By-elections in Bong, Bomi, Grand Gedeh, and Nimba counties starts Friday, 10 September 2021 at the headquarters of the Commission in Sinkor.