Liberia: Alexander Cummings Opposes the Extension of Sen. Karnga-Lawrence Chairmanship of the CPP

Monrovia — Alternative National Congress political leader Alexander Cummings has expressed his opposition to tenure extension within the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP).

Mr. Cummings has written CPP: chairperson Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrencce, citing reported violation of the CPP's Framework document.

Mr. Cummings in his communication addressed to Senator Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence, indicated the recent meeting involving the four Political Leaders of the CPP to unilaterally extend the term of Chairperson Karnga-Lawrence was a clear violation of the Framework.

Section 9.3.3 of the CPP Framework Agreement calls for a specified eight-month rotational period of chairmanship, and accordingly, bans repeated chairmanship until the full round of constituent parties have all had a chance to serve.

"The meeting of the four Political Leaders to "decide" to unilaterally extend the term of Chairperson Sen. Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence was a clear violation of the Framework. Section 9.3.3 of the CPP Framework Agreement calls for a specified eight-month rotational period of chairmanship, and accordingly, bans repeated chairmanship until the full round of constituent parties have all had a chance to serve. This means that effective October 1, 2021, as specifically provided in the Framework Agreement, the CPP should and will be led by Amb. Joseph N. Boakai and the Unity Party for a period of eight months ensuing," Mr. Cummings said.

He added, "While I understand the need for an objective person to lead on consensus as proposed by Benoni, it is apparently also covered under the Framework. According to Section 11.4.2 of the Agreement, if consensus is not reached by September 30, 2021, the CPP Chair, in consultation with the National Advisory Committee (NAC), shall ensure Final Consensus Dialogues take place within the Month of November 2021, which shall be chaired by a neutral stakeholder. Based on the above, the CPP National Executive Committee, which is the body charged with leading the consensus process, has to be given the opportunity to complete its mandate. Therefore, selecting a neutral stakeholder to chair the Final Consensus Dialogues at this time, and without the participation of the NEC or NAC, is wrong and violates the Framework Agreement."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

But, All Liberian Party's Political Leader Bennoi Urey clarified that the decision for Madam Nyongbee Karnga Lawrence to serve additional one month in steering the affairs of the CPP, met the approval of the four political leaders in its just ended executive sitting.

Senator Karnga-Lawrence early this week told reporters that the CPP leadership had agreed to extend her mandate in order to enable her complete her projects which were halted by the coronavirus pandemic.