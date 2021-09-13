Eritrea: Abune Qerlos Gives Benediction

His Reverend Abune Qerlos, 5th Patriarch of the Eritrean Orthodox Tewahdo Church, gave benediction in connection with Geez New Year.

His Reverend Abune Qerlos, 5th Patriarch of the Eritrean Orthodox Tewahdo Church also congratulated and wished Eritrean nationals at home and abroad, as well as members of the EDF and the faithful a Happy Geez New Year and a year of peace and development.

The Patriarch also called on the faithful to extend hands to the sick and needy and reinforce contribution in the nation-building process.