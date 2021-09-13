Eritrea: Abune Qerlos Gives Benediction

10 September 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

His Reverend Abune Qerlos, 5th Patriarch of the Eritrean Orthodox Tewahdo Church, gave benediction in connection with Geez New Year.

His Reverend Abune Qerlos, 5th Patriarch of the Eritrean Orthodox Tewahdo Church also congratulated and wished Eritrean nationals at home and abroad, as well as members of the EDF and the faithful a Happy Geez New Year and a year of peace and development.

The Patriarch also called on the faithful to extend hands to the sick and needy and reinforce contribution in the nation-building process.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X