Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

One patient has been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Center in Asmara, Central Region.

On the other hand, three patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 6,611 while the number of deaths stands at 40.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 6,655.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

10 September 2021