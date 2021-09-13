Eritrea: Financial Contribution to Augment Martyrs Trust Fund

Asmara, 10 September 2021- Eritrean nationals in the US, Canada, Germany, and Switzerland contributed over 14 thousand US Dollars, over 7 thousand Canada Dollars, and 400 Euros towards augmenting the Martyrs Trust Fund and in support of families of martyrs.

According to a report from the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, Eritrean women members of "Alenalki Hagerei" association that is established under the auspices of the Eritrean community in Seattle, US, contributed 5 thousand 300 Dollars in support of families of martyrs, members of "Hidri Semaetat" association in Cincinnati 5 thousand Dollars, Eritrean community members in Kansas-Missouri 3 thousand 350 Dollars, Mr. Kidane Gebremedhin and his wife from Geneva, Switzerland, 360 Dollars.

Similarly, St. Michael Orthodox Tewahdo Church in Toronto, Canada, contributed 6 thousand Canada Dollars towards augmenting the Martyrs Trust Fund, Mr. Tadesse Seare from Canada 1,100 Canada Dollars, and Ms. Hagosa Okbamicael from Germany 400 Euros.