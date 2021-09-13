Rwanda: Govt Urged to Fix National Petroleum Reserve Shortfall

The Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has blamed ineffective planning on the failure by government to achieve its target in implementing the petroleum policy whereby 150 million litres of petroleum reserve would be in depots, but only 49 percent of that was attained.

A petroleum policy that was passed in 2012 targeted to increase five-fold Rwanda's oil reserve from 30 million litres to 150 million litres in 2017. It was estimated that this reserve would be enough to fuel the country's economic activities, mainly in the transport sector, for at least four months in case of supply shortage or disruption.

But, the report of the Auditor-General for the financial year 2019/2020 found that the target was only achieved at nearly 50 per cent.

Rwanda relies on petroleum fuel imports from international sources through the ports of Dar es Salaam and Mombasa.

The Director of Trade and Investment at the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Antoine-Marie Kajangwe told PAC on Saturday, September 11, 2021, that the government reserve capacity was 55 million litres of petroleum, while the commercial stock contained 27 million litres of petroleum.

He said that petroleum products are a strategic investment for the country.

However, he informed the Members of Parliament that the Government faced different challenges including lack of enough budget to invest in the rehabilitation of Bigogwe and Rwabuye petroleum storage facilities that would help increase the capacity of the petroleum depots.

Data from the Rwanda Energy Group suggest that the Government's storage facilities in Bigogwe in Nyabihu District, Rwabuye in Huye District and Gatsata in Gasabo District have capacity for 10 million litres of petroleum products.

He said they are looking for funding to rehabilitate the Bigogwe and Rwabuye petroleum reserve storage facilities, as well as setting up more others that are needed in about four years ahead.

MP Jean-Claude Ntezimana said that MPs visited the existing petroleum storage facilities including Bigogwe and Rwabuye, noting that the cost for rehabilitating them in their current state is small compared to building new ones.

Yves-Bernard Ningabire, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Trade and Industry said that for the Bigogwe facilities, a feasibility study carried out indicated that there was a need for about Rwf5 billion including at least Rwf3 billion to do the required maintenance, and about Rwf1.7 billion for infrastructure including the construction of an access road to the facilities.

Last month, he said, his ministry engaged the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning (MINECOFIN) to find modalities of drawing money from petroleum levies so as to invest in the rehabilitation of the facilities.

"We are in talks with MINECOFIN so that the budget allocation can be expedited for the facilities to be repaired," he said.

Talking about Rwabuye petroleum storage facilities, Kajangwe said that an agreement was reached between the Rwanda Development Board and an investor who will rehabilitate them.

"We reassure that the process for their rehabilitation will be done in this financial year such that they will start being used in the coming years after the works are completed," he said.

MP Jeanne d'Arc Uwimanimpaye said that the rehabilitation of the facilities has become a recurrent speech, noting that the implementation is long overdue.

"This should change, action is needed," she said.

According to Energy Sector Strategic Plan 2018/19 - 2023/24 by the Ministry of Infrastructure, official petroleum products demand projections are contained in the Downstream Petroleum Policy (2012), which forecasted annual growth of 12 percent from 2012 up to 2020.

However, the strategic plan indicated that actual growth has been lower than this, noting that the current projections assume an annual 8 percent increase in demand.

It is this forecast that gives a requirement of 198 million litres in reserve by 2024, the strategic plan said; estimating that the current fuel consumption in the country is around 38 million litres per month.