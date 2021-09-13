Rwanda/Somalia: APR Frustrated By Mogadishu City Club in CAF Champions League

APR FC were left frustrated after being held to a scoreless draw by Mogadishu City Club in this year's CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg match at the Stade El Hadj Hassan Gouled on Saturday.

In a game in which they created so many chances, the military side could live to regret the missed goal scoring opportunities if they fail to win the return leg.

APR played well throughout the match but were very wasteful in front of goal.

The Djiboutian side, who seemed only content with not conceding than going for a home goal for most of the match, got their own scoring opportunity but failed to score.

The result leaves the tie finely balanced heading into the return leg in Kigali next week.

APR will need a scoring draw to progress to the second round.

Last year, APR FC lost to Kenya's Gor Mahia in the first round of the Champions League.