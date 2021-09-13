South Africa: Witchcraft - Lawmakers Are in a 'Catch-22' Situation

12 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Drew Forrest

Witch killings continue unabated in rural South Africa - so why has the rewriting of apartheid legislation ground to halt? Drew Forrest looks at a vexed issue for the country's rulers.

The baloi, abathakathi and amagqwirha are still at it, it seems. Since the fall of apartheid there has been a steady but largely unremarked-on stream of witch killings in rural South Africa.

Press reports point to about 70 violent incidents since 2000, with about 100 people murdered, often gruesomely. Almost all were in the country areas of Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Witchcraft is an expression of the animist belief in unseen spirit beings and supernatural causality. The witch, through an innate gift or the sorcerer's magical aids - umuthi in Zulu, sehlare in Northern Sotho - is seen as channelling these occult powers to harm others, generally out of revenge or envy.

The typical trigger for a witch denunciation is a baffling misfortune, such as a lightning strike, disease or unexpected death. Witchery is the yin that counterbalances the yang of ancestor veneration, a force for social cohesion.

But if Limpopo is any guide, the ritual drama of the witch hunt by an incensed mob, often...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X