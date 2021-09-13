South Africa: Witchcraft - Lawmakers Are in a 'Catch-22' Situation

analysis

Witch killings continue unabated in rural South Africa - so why has the rewriting of apartheid legislation ground to halt? Drew Forrest looks at a vexed issue for the country's rulers.

The baloi, abathakathi and amagqwirha are still at it, it seems. Since the fall of apartheid there has been a steady but largely unremarked-on stream of witch killings in rural South Africa.

Press reports point to about 70 violent incidents since 2000, with about 100 people murdered, often gruesomely. Almost all were in the country areas of Limpopo, Mpumalanga, the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Witchcraft is an expression of the animist belief in unseen spirit beings and supernatural causality. The witch, through an innate gift or the sorcerer's magical aids - umuthi in Zulu, sehlare in Northern Sotho - is seen as channelling these occult powers to harm others, generally out of revenge or envy.

The typical trigger for a witch denunciation is a baffling misfortune, such as a lightning strike, disease or unexpected death. Witchery is the yin that counterbalances the yang of ancestor veneration, a force for social cohesion.

But if Limpopo is any guide, the ritual drama of the witch hunt by an incensed mob, often...