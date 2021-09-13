South Africa: The Krugersdorp Cult Killings - 'I Don't Want to Kill the Lady, Ma'

12 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By The Reading List

Jana Marx's book 'The Krugersdorp Cult Killings: Inside Cecilia Steyn's Reign of Terror' delves into one of the most sensational serial killer cases in South Africa's history. The book has been made into a TV series, Devilsdorp, narrated by the author.

Eleven murders over a period of four years sent shockwaves through the Krugersdorp community and made headlines nationwide. Eventually, these murders were connected to Cecilia Steyn and her cult, Electus per Deus (chosen by God).

The murderers are seemingly ordinary people - a teacher, a financial broker, and a teenager who - despite her involvement in the murders - still managed to obtain six distinctions in matric and be accepted to medical school.

Who is Cecilia Steyn? How can one person manipulate five others to commit murder on her behalf? How did inexperienced criminals manage to evade capture for so long?

Through interviews with those in the inner circle, evidence given in court and police files covering a period of four years, Marx attempts to answer these questions and provide a view of the inner workings of a cult.

***

"Kill her or I'll shoot you!"

Cecilia was not at all happy with the loot from Kevin's murder. The...

