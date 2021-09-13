South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Addresses the Nation At 20h00 On Developments in the Country's Response to the Covid-19 Pandemic, 12 Sept

12 September 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 20h00 today, Sunday, 12 September 2021, on developments in the country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President's address follows meetings in recent days of the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President's Coordinating Council and Cabinet.

As South Africa rolls out its COVID-19 vaccination programme, government and social partners are continuously monitoring infection, treatment, recovery and vaccination rates, rates as well as compliance with health regulations and other prevention measures.

The President's address will be broadcast and streamed on a range of platforms that are accessible to South Africans and international audiences.

The SABC will provide a live feed for all media.

