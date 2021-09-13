Rwanda Wins Second Game At T20 World Cup Qualifiers

The national women cricket team on Sunday, September 12, registered their second victory over Eswatini to keep their unbeaten run during the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifiers taking place in Gaborone, Botswana.

17-year-old Gisele Ishimwe posted 114 runs off just 69 balls to help Rwanda post 204/5 after winning to toss first in the first innings.

Her impressive performance saw Ishimwe become the first centurion in the ongoing T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers and the second centurion for Rwanda in the T20 International competitions.

She also became the joint-highest individual scorer for Rwanda in the T20 International competitions.

Eswatini needed 205 runs as they tried to fight back in the second innings in a bid to win their first game in the qualifiers.

However, Eswatini were bowled out for 19 total runs, thanks to 4 wickets by Marguerite Vumiliya and 3 wickets by Henriette Ishimwe.

Ishimwe now sits top of the batting ranking in the qualifiers with a total of 120 runs, 25 ahead of Zimbabwean Modester Mupacik as Botswana's Olebogeng Batisan who has 88 runs to her names.

Rwanda is second with four points after two games, two behind leaders Zimbabwe who are also unbeaten in three games while Botswana comes third with four points out of three games.

Rwanda plays Tanzania next on Monday as they look to keep their unbeaten run before facing table toppers Zimbabwe on September 16, in a clash that could decide who tops the group table and book the ticket to the semi-finals.

The Tanzanians will be looking to win their second game against Leonard Nhamburo's team after beating Mozambique on Saturday by 200 runs to win their first game in the qualifiers.

The top two teams will book a place in the semifinals.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/@Eddie_250