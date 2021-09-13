Rwanda/Tanzania: Simba FC Appoint Hitimana As Assistant Coach

Tanzania Vodacom Premier League side Simba have appointed former Rayon Sports coach Thierry Hitimana as their new assistant coach on a two-year contract until the end of 2022, with an option for renewal.

Thierry Hitimana, who coached Namungo FC and Mtibwa Sugar in Tanzania will work with French coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa.

Hitimana inked a two-year agreement on Friday and will reportedly earn Rwf2.5m per month.

The 37-year-old has previously coached Musanze, Bugesera, AS Kigali and Rayon Sports.

Hitimana is known for his experience of working with youngsters, something he exhibited during his time with the Rwanda Junior Wasps (U-17, U20).

He played for Interstar of Burundi, Mukura and Rayon Sports.

