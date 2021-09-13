South Africa: Welcome to the Dispiriting Scene That Is South African Politics

opinion

Could we take a moment to step back and look at what has happened in local politics, because I get the feeling a fundamental sea-change has taken place, which not un-typically is not recognised by the political class.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

It's understandable that the politicians and bureaucrats struggle to understand the full complexities of running a parastatal as large and difficult as, say, Eskom. Few can. But you might have thought the one thing politicians would understand is the process of getting elected. A fundamental aspect of that process is submitting a list of names of the people you want elected to the IEC.

So leave aside for a moment the decision by the IEC to throw the ANC a lifeline and reopen the submission process - that was always going to happen, and arguably should - you don't want democracy to be undermined because of a bureaucratic bungle.

But think for a moment what it means that the ANC could not actually get that together. The party has all kinds of dubious claims as to why it could not get the names in along the lines of "the toner for the fax...