Nigeria: Senator Wants Nigeria's Security Architecture Decentralized

13 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Jeremiah Oke

The senator representing Oyo Central Senatorial District, Senator Teslim Folarin, at the weekend asked President Mohammed Buhari to pay more attention to the plight of the "suffering" masses.

He said the suffering was contributing to the security challenges facing the country at the moment.

Folarin, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content, also faulted misuse of social media as another factor compounding the problem of security in Nigeria.

He said this while delivering his keynote address at the 2021 Lecture of the University of Ibadan Alumni Association, Oyo State branch, at the alumni building of the institution.

Speaking on the topic "The Challenges of Governance and Security in Nigeria", Folarin said the social media which had the advantage of quick and wide dissemination of information was also notorious for the spread of half-truth and fake news.

He said the new media could be used to propagate the policies of government and curb the excesses of bad people within the society if it was being handled by "patriots and responsible citizens".

Speaking further on the security challenges in the nation, Folarin said security of lives and properties deserved more budget, stressing the need to decentralise the security architecture of the country as part of the structure of true federalism.

"With the presence of about 130,000, 371,000 Army and Police personnel respectively as well as the 18,000 and 15,000 members of the Navy and Air Force in Nigeria respectively, the security of lives and properties deserves more budgeting."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X