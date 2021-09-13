Nigeria: Jos Crisis - Christians, Muslims Reunite At Farin-Gada Market

13 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ado Abubakar Musa

Jos — Christians and Muslims in their large numbers, on Saturday, reunited at the popular Farin-Gada Market to transact their normal businesses.

This followed the news making the rounds in the state that the popular tomato market had been divided along religious lines with Christians transacting at the Gada-biyu satellite market while the Muslims were at the Farin-Gada market.

But on Saturday, our correspondent who visited the market reports that both Christians and Muslims had continued with their usual business transactions.

The management of the market told Daily Trust that the earlier news on the division at the market was the handiwork of people who wanted to achieve other surreptitious objectives, adding that before the recent crises, the markets were operating independently.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X