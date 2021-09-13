Nigeria: Jos Crisis - Christians, Muslims Reunite At Farin-Gada Market

Jos — Christians and Muslims in their large numbers, on Saturday, reunited at the popular Farin-Gada Market to transact their normal businesses.

This followed the news making the rounds in the state that the popular tomato market had been divided along religious lines with Christians transacting at the Gada-biyu satellite market while the Muslims were at the Farin-Gada market.

But on Saturday, our correspondent who visited the market reports that both Christians and Muslims had continued with their usual business transactions.

The management of the market told Daily Trust that the earlier news on the division at the market was the handiwork of people who wanted to achieve other surreptitious objectives, adding that before the recent crises, the markets were operating independently.