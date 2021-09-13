Nigeria: Govt's Credit Ratings for Eurobonds to Attract Foreign Investors - Adeseyoju

13 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Vincent Nwanma

Mr Abimbola Adeseyoju is the Managing Director/CEO, DataPro Limited. In this interview, he speaks on why Nigeria got credit ratings for its international bonds and how DataPro assigns credit ratings to financing agencies.

The Nigerian government had to get Fitch and S&P to assign ratings on its Eurobonds but raises bonds in the local market every month, without being rated. Why is this so?

Yes, for naira-denominated instruments issued by the Nigerian government, they implicitly carry the highest credit rating possible, being 'AAA', as the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) indicates the presumably "risk-free" premium on those instruments, as the federal government has full authority to print naira as a way of repayment of the debt, in the extreme situation that it is not able to generate revenue to redeem the bonds.

