South Africa: Mandatory Extended Producer Responsibility - Petco Announces Diversification.

12 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Petco

PETCO is diversifying into multi-materials to ensure its members remain compliant under new packaging sustainability laws.

PETCO, South Africa's PET plastic Producer Responsibility Organisation (PRO), has announced that it is diversifying into multi-materials to ensure that its members remain compliant under the new packaging sustainability laws.

South Africa's legislation has now made Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) mandatory. This means that brands must now guarantee end-of-life solutions for their products beyond consumer use.

According to Section 18 of the National Environmental Management Waste Act, producers must assume responsibility for their products up to and including the end-of-life stage of their product cycle. This is a step towards moving South Africa into a circular economy.

The deadline for compliance is 5 November 2021.

EPR in South Africa is no longer voluntary:

PETCO's view, which is aligned with international best practice, is that the producer for packaging is either the brand owner of products using the packaging, the retailer in the case of house brands, or the importer of goods contained in packaging.

"As participation in EPR is no longer voluntary, we anticipate that participation in PROs will increase significantly," said PETCO CEO Cheri Scholtz. "Added to this, most plastic producers are multi-material...

