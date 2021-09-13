South Africa: Super Cooper and Wallabies Stun Lacklustre Boks

12 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

The Springboks, the designated 'home' team, suffered a 28-26 loss against Australia at the Cbus Super Stadium in Gold Coast on Sunday. A superb kicking display from Wallaby flyhalf Quade Cooper gave Australia their first Rugby Championship win of 2021.

South Africa 26 (11) Australia 28 (19)

The recall of Quade Cooper to the Wallaby side proved a masterstroke by coach Dave Rennie as the playmaker contributed a match-winning 23 points on his return to topple the Springboks.

Cooper landed an impeccable eight from eight kicks at goal, including the match-winning deciding penalty from 40m out, two minutes after the final hooter had sounded. Defeat left the Boks on 10 log points, five behind the All Blacks at the midway point of the 2021 Rugby Championship.

In contrast to Cooper's accuracy, the Springbok goalkickers had a bad day, with Handré Pollard missing three attempts and Damian Willemse another. In all, the Boks left 10 points on the table and that largesse was costly in the end.

The Springboks haven't won in Australia since 2013 and the drought continues. They have won only five of 31 Tests in Australia since readmission. After beating the British & Irish Lions and winning five...

