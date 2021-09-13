Tunisia: Conect International Urges Reopening Tunisian-Libyan Borders

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian Confederation of Citizen Enterprises (CONECT) International, on Friday, urged reopening the Tunisian-Libyan borders and resuming economic relations with Libya: Tunisia's historic partner and the most important outlet for Tunisian products and services.

The organisation, in a statement, stressed the need to take the necessary and appropriate measures, taking into account the requirements of public safety and respecting the decisions of the scientific committee in terms of combating COVID-19.

CONECT International emphasised the efforts of the Libyan side to restore and develop Tunisia's position on the Libyan market, by providing the necessary support and streamlining administrative, customs and banking procedures.

CONECT Internationalrecalled that Libya is the second partner of Tunisia after the European Union (EU), adding that the recovery of the Tunisian-Libyan economic fabric requires a clear and common strategy of both parties to ensure the resumption of economic development.