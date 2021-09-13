Tunisia: Siliana-Covid-19 - 2 Deaths With 123 Additional Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Siliana has recorded two deaths as a result of the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing to 519 the number of deceased related to the pandemic in the region.

During the same period, 123 people in the region have tested positive for the virus in the region where the total number of infected has risen to 15,228 cases, according to a new report issued Friday by the Regional Directorate of Health in Siliana.

The new positive cases were reported in Siliana (34 cases), El Krib (26 cases), Bou Arada (20 cases) Gâafour (15 cases), Makhther (13 cases), Sidi Bou Rouis (11 cases), Errouhia (2 cases), Bargou (1 case) and Kesra (1 case).

In addition, 11 COVID patients are currently admitted to the Regional Hospital of Siliana, while 24 other people are treated in local hospitals in the region, according to the same source.