Tunisia: Covid - 164 Refugees, Asylum Seekers Vaccinated

Tunis/Tunisia — The COVID-19 vaccine rollout allowed so far 164 refugees and asylum seekers to get the vaccine out of 872 registered on Evax.tn platform, said Executive Director of the Refugee Protection Programme at the Tunisian Refugee Council Abderrazek Krimi.

This includes 446 in the north and 426 in the south.

The overall number of refugees and asylum seekers exceeded 8,500 until July 31.

The Tunisian Refugee Council sent a correspondence to the Ministry of Social Affairs by late August in which it proposed the vaccination of refugees and asylum seekers in reception centres. The Ministry of Social Affairs informed the Ministry of Health by letter.

The Health Ministry requested that meetings be held to address the issue.

Krimi expressed the hope to immunise half of the refugees by late October with the help of medical volunteers (100 volunteer doctors and 7 contract doctors) to support the efforts of the Tunisian Refugee Council.