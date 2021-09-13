South Africa: Expect More Arrests in SAPS Technology Management Services Investigation, Says Investigative Directorate

analysis

Court freezes R2.3-million in assets of former Lieutenant-General as Investigative Directorate goes after proceeds of corruption.

Lieutenant-General Adeline Shezi used to strike an imposing figure dressed in full SAPS uniform alongside her colleagues when attending, from time to time, parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) committee meetings.

It was in these meetings back in 2017 that Democratic Alliance Scopa member Tim Brauteseth dropped a cargo of bombshells about various SAPS procurements which resulted in millions lost over years in supply chain management irregularities.

On Wednesday 8 September 2021 the Gauteng Division of the High Court granted a restraint order in favour of the Investigating Directorate (ID) for the attachment of R2.3-million against Shezi, former SAPS Technology Management Services chief.

The matter, said the ID, formed part of "a broader investigation by the ID into corruption at SAPS Technology Management Division. More Prosecutions against Shezi and others can be expected."

Corruption in top SAPS ranks has claimed around 20 members so far including former acting Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and Deputy Commissioner Bonang Mgwenya.

While unrelated to Shezi's matter, there are interlinking loops that will no doubt be exposed in due course in pending criminal matters to be heard in court...