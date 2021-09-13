Nigeria: Benue Leaders Challenge Buhari On Security

13 September 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By George Okoh

Makurdi — Leaders of Benue extraction known as the MINDA strategic contact group, have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to rise up to his mandate as president and protect Nigerians.

The group also condemned the Minister for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, for his statement against the Governor of Benue State, Mr. Samuel Ortom.

The leader of the MINDA, Dr. Tivlumum Nyitse, said that the group viewed the negligence by President Buhari and Senator Akume to the plight of Benue people over insecurity as sad and shameful.

Nyitse called on Buhari to rise up to his duties to protect all Nigerians and Benue people in particular from the hands of killer armed herdsmen in the country.

He also urged Akume to contribute his quote in addressing herdsmen killings in the state.

Addressing the media in Makurdi at the weekend, Nyitse aligned the group with Governor Ortom on his persistent outcry over the alleged murderous activities of herdsmen in the state and his call for equity, fairness and justice in the country.

The MINDA insisted that Ortom had been acting in the best interest of the people and in line with the oath he swore to on assumption of office to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the people of the state contrary to the allegations raised against him by Akume.

Nyitse said: "For the avoidance of the doubt, we stand in solidarity with the Governor Ortom, the government and people of Benue State to demand that President Buhari should rise up to his duties as President and Commander-in- Chief of the Armed Forces to protect all Nigerians from whatever form of insecurity irrespective of tribe, religion, or sex."

