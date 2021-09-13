Nigeria: Firm to Bridge Knowledge Gap On Cryptocurrency

Financial education platform, Olympus has reaffirmed its readiness to bridge knowledge gap around the ban of cryptocurrency transactions.

The firm explained that this was necessary to prevent investors from falling into the antics of opportunists who might want to exploit the ban against investors.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, Victor Louis Adegunloye made the commitment at a recent seminar organised for investors to keep them abreast of development in digital currency.

Speaking to journalists, Adegunloye expressed concerned that people were being exploited via the ban and announcing a pilot scheme for creating a new government-backed digital currency.

"This is why Olympus hosts weekly seminars to educate people on the opportunities while working on creating a tech hub to train Nigerians on financial technology and block chain applications. So far, we have trained more than 30,000 people with at least five percent currently earning anywhere from 100 dollars to 1000 dollars a week."

He stated that CBN ban of cryptocurrency transactions in July may not be unconnected to activities of fraudulent operators, which was fueled by knowledge gap.

He said, "We want people to be empowered by taking advantage of newemerging technologies. We have 2000 active users on our platform holglobal.team, it's all organic at the moment and we'll be launching our dashboard within the next quarter.

"We also currently have users from over 60 nations across the globe, especially in African countries like Nigeria, Ghana, SA, Kenya and Uganda. In all, we plan for people to make money, also educating clients with knowledge and information to take advantage of opportunities in the blockchain technologies to make better financial decisions and build a better life for themselves and families."