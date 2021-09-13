Nigeria: Osun Alerts Residents On Flood Prevention, Management

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Government has charged the residents of the state to exhibit high sense of responsibilities towards the prevention and management of flood in the state.

This was just as it reassured the state that the current administration would not renege in its efforts to avert environmental disaster which might be caused by heavy flooding.

These were disclosed during the inauguration of another round of rivers dredging and waterways by the state Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, in Iwo Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Special Adviser on Environment and Sanitation to the governor, Hon Rufus Oyegbile, said the state government has responded to the warning of Nigeria Hydrological Service Agency (NIHSA) and the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET), which forecasted Osun as high probable flood risk state, by embarking on intensive flood control and management system to protect the lives and property of our citizens.

He said: "We must have it on record that in the last two years, the government has done a lot on dredging of rivers and waterways in areas across the state which include Osin, Sheusheu, Maaye, Arungbo, Odo-Ori, Aganga, Olobedu Akintokun, Ijetu, Awesin-Elentere Alagbadun-Arioyun, Aketi-Osin-Amuni Atile Esinmirin, Agbara-Opa rivers and lake 264, among others.

"Although our efforts have been challenged with the recent flood incidence in some parts of the state, this affirm the need for serious and urgent action by the government and all other critical stakeholders."

Also speaking, the Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, noted that awareness campaign on flood preparedness is imperative because of the consequences of the flooding, which would impact negatively on people in various communities.

He, however, appealed to community leaders, especially at the grassroots, to continue sensitising the people in their domains against dumping of refuse and erecting of structures on water channels as part of the preventive measures against flooding.

Oyintiloye added that all stakeholders must as a matter of duty reawaken the consciousness of the people towards community's service such as clearing of drainages and waterways which are also part of social responsibility in order to allow free flow of water, as this will also play a complementary role towards the efforts put in place by the government to avert hazardous effect of flood during rainy season.

In their separate remarks, the Director-General, Bureau of Social Services, Mr. Richard Tinubu; member representing Iwo state constituency, Hon. Halil Uzamot, and Special Adviser on Rural Development and Community Affairs, Hon Mumini Adekunle Abass, appreciated the governor for deeming it fit to salvage the flood ridden areas in state, and commended him on his wondrous achievement in all the sectors.