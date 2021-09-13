Nigeria: Why Navy Relocated Naval Bases to Abia, Kano, Kaduna, Kwara, Kogi

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Navy weekend explained why newly established naval bases were relocated.

There were criticisms over the relocation of some of the bases to the north, a non-maritime environment.

A statement issued by Naval Headquarters said the movement of the bases was designed to decongest its presence in Lagos area by expanding to other locations other than Lagos, Calabar, Warri and Port Harcourt

"The Navy Board recently approved the establishment of three new naval bases in Lekki, Oguta and Kano. Out of these three locations, the decision to site a base in Kano has elicited debates and commentaries in the public. Some commentators have queried the decision to site a naval base in Kano.

"It is pertinent to state here that all naval establishments and units are called bases notwithstanding their physical location," it explained, adding, "Depending on their responsibilities, naval bases could be for operations, training, logistics or administration. In the Navy, these bases are called stone frigates.

"While naval operations bases should typically have a waterfront or be located in a maritime environment, some naval bases do not necessarily need to have a waterfront", it said.

The statement signed by Naval Spokesman, Navy Commodore Suleman Dahun, said the base in Kano was intended to be home of the newly created Nigerian Navy Logistics College.

"For the benefit of doubt and the reading public, the Nigerian Navy is currently involved in various internal security operations beyond its primary maritime security roles. Aside from serving as a training establishment for Nigerian Navy logisticians, the base will also support NN operations in the hinterland," it said.

It explained that the Nigerian Navy took a strategic decision to decongest its presence in Lagos area by expanding to other locations other than Lagos, Calabar, Warri and Port Harcourt.

The decision led to the establishment of the Nigerian Navy Finance and Logistics College in Owerrinta, Abia State, Nigerian Navy School of Armament Technology in Kachia, Kaduna as well as the School of Health Sciences in Offa, Kwara State.

"Also in line with this decision, the Command Naval Drafting has been relocated to Lokoja, Kogi State while the School of Music is now located in Ota, Ogun State.

"Efforts are currently ongoing to relocate the School of Communication and Information Technology, NNCET and PT School to Ife, Osun State.

"Pertinently, the Nigerian Navy wishes to enjoin the media, as the Fourth Estate of the Realm, to be circumspect in reporting military operations. The Nigerian Navy in particular views the media as a force multiplier and intends to engage the mass media constructively in a mutually beneficial relationship," it said.