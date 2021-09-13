South Africa: Swift Sale of Bloem Celtic Breaks More Than Just the Hearts of Siwele

analysis

In central South Africa, in Bloemfontein, the seat of the Mangaung municipality and the Free State's capital, there were two reasons one would encounter the who's who of South African society.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

The first, often more nefarious, reason would be when said persons were attending a case at the Supreme Court of Appeal, the second-highest court in the land.

The other, more virtuous, reason would be the final day of Macufe, Bloemfontein's flagship sporting festival. It always ended on a high with local heroes Bloem Celtic playing Kaizer Chiefs for the Sparta Macufe Cup, in a one-off "winner takes all" football showcase.

But with the stroke of a pen and a cheque for R50-million - for that is what the parties involved deemed to be the total worth of 52 years of sporting and cultural heritage - all that is gone now.

Controversial KwaZulu-Natal business-person Shauwn Mkhize has bought Bloem Celtic, renamed it Royal AM and relocated the club to Durban, where its matches will take place this season.

This unsporting yet legal practice of buying and selling Premiership football status in the elite Premier Soccer League (PSL) is nothing new. It...