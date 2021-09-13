Liberia: Educator Wants Government Invest in Early Childhood Education

The founder of Jonahas Foundation Incorporated, a non-governmental organization wants government invest in early childhood education something he said will reduce the issue of poverty in the country.

Jonah Barcon said in order to reduce poverty for a productive and prosperous nation, the need for massive investment in grassroots education amongst Liberian students cannot be overemphasized.

He spoke with reporters over the weekend on the pending distribution of test books, copy books, back begs, pencils among order items to be given by the foundation to primary schools in Montserrado and Grand Bassa Counties.

The Liberian philanthropic based in the America claimed that the 14 years of civil war remains a major driving force toward the high rate of non-school going kids and poverty in Liberia.

Barcon further called on other well-meaning Liberians and humanitarians to help support the cause of building the building the educational foundation of Liberian students from the grass root level.

To ensure, Liberians children gets quality education he disclosed that his foundation is in full gear of opening a primary grass root school for school going kids in Paynesville before the end of 2022.

According to him, the donation of school materials to children in Montserrado and Grand Bassa Counties is intended to educate and help parents who cannot afford to provide for their school going kids in Liberia.

He further that his aim is to educate, organize and mobilize educators to support needed grass root students and communities for the future of the country.

Barcon at the same time, thanked supporters and donors of the foundation, saying that their investment in Liberian students through the foundation play a pivotal role in the growth and development of the nation.