Liberia: Bill Breaks Ground

National Port Managing Director, Bill Twehway over the weekend, broke ground for the construction of the first set of teachers and nurses quarter in Wayzohn, Wee Statutory district, Grand Bassa County.

The initiative will witness the construction of five units each over the next few months to primarily accommodate government assigned nurses and teachers in that part of the country.

The intervention is part of Dr. Twehway's Gbehkugbeh housing project taking place in Grand Bassa and River Cess Counties. Funding is being sourced from money raised at a fundraising dinner in the port city of Buchanan.

" The other time we had a fund raising program at Hotel Buchanan for the Housing units project and your lawmaker Vicent Willie talked with us to add Wee Statutory district as part of our plans ".

"Today we have come to break ground for the construction of 10 housing units in this part of Grand Bassa ".

Twehway said: "five of the units will be for teachers while five will be constructed for doctors and nurses at the Gorblee School and Gorblee Health Center".

To jump start the project, Managing Director Twehway presented 200 bags of cement and 40 bundles of zinc.

Representative Vicent Willie, Lawmaker of Wee Statutory district, lauded Managing Director Twehway for the development intervention describing the project as a dream.

"I want to thank the MD for this project, but I want to let all of us know that this is our project and we must see it as our own because we are the direct beneficiaries ".

Meanwhile, MD Twehway is expected to break ground for the construction of teachers' quarter in River Cess. The teachers' quarter will be built at the campus of the Cestos High School.

Moved by passion of humanity and a demonstrated love for his people, Dr. Twehway in June, hosted a dinner in the port city of Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, to generate funding for the construction of additional housing units in River Cess and Grand Bassa Counties.

The fundraising dinner attended by friends of the NPA managing director, generated nearly half a million United States dollars.

Twehway had targeted to raise US$2 million dollars for 200 homes, but still remains optimistic of generating that amount from his good friends who see his interventions as a bold step towards improving lives.

In a post-dinner chat with journalists in Buchanan, Managing Director Twehway promised to start the construction of the additional housing units at the start of the next dry season. According to him, the additional units and the ones previously built would be powered by solar energy.

Twehway said his long running desire for teacher quarters for instructors assigned at the Cestos High School would form part of the first sets of 200 housing units stressing that accommodation for teachers has been one problem facing the only high school in the county. As part of his plan to transforming the county, Twehway said five of the housing units will be built at the River Cess side of the Timbo Bridge to give facelift.

"I'm pleased to inform you that we will use portion of the money raised from this dinner to construct some five units for teachers of the Cestos High School. This has been one of my desires. You all know I'm a classroom teacher. I feel strongly the welfare of teachers matters most to this government", Mr. Twehway disclosed.

Managing Director Twehway is confident that President Weah will dedicate those housing units during his next nationwide tour.

"I can tell you that His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah will dedicate the new housing units during his next visit to my county. With the help of God we'll finish them before 2023", he assured.

MD Twehway also promised to build five units each to the five electoral districts of Grand Bassa. According to him, bricks molding for the projects in Bassa has begun in two of the districts, but pointed out that bad road condition could cause delay. Mr. Twehway informed journalists that some of the cements needed for the project have been procured, but getting it to the two project destinations has been challenging owing to the deplorable road condition.

Twehway has been giving back to his hometown since the inception of the Weah-led government. He's noted for using his salary and benefits to transform society, including the construction of housing units in River Cess.