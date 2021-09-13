South Africa: The ANC, a Tax Evader? Massive Debt, Unpaid Salaries, Dry Donation Taps

12 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

The ANC is reportedly facing a smothering debt load of more than R200-million; it owes more than R100-million to the South African Revenue Service (Sars), and is heading into the third month of not paying salaries to its workers

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

If the ANC were a person, it would be forced either to declare bankruptcy and undergo debt counselling or be in prison for failing to take demonstrable steps to turn its financial crisis around.

Although the true financial position of the ANC is not known since its books are not open to the public or even audited, the governing party is facing troubles on multiple fronts.

The last problem has come to a head as disgruntled ANC workers planned to, but eventually didn't, lay charges of fraud, corruption and theft against the party's head honchos. The allegations against the ANC's top five (excluding suspended Secretary-General Ace Magashule) about the party's financial mess are...

