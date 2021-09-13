Liberia: Increase Security Council Vigilance

President Dr. George Manneh Weah has mandated the National Security Forces of Liberia to increase their vigilance and visibility along the border with Guinea as the situation remains fluid.

President Weah has also ordered that usual patrols must be strengthened by the relevant security forces who already have presence in the bordering areas.

Chairing an emergency session of the National Security Council called Monday to examine the security and political ramifications that the military and political crises in neighboring Guinea could have on Liberia, the Commander in Chief- of the Armed Forces of Liberia said these measures are intended to protect Liberia's territorial integrity and put the country in potential readiness to address any possible border influx of Guinean Citizens who might want to seek refuge in the country.

President Weah remains engaged with his fellow West African Leaders under the framework of the Authority of Heads of State and Governments of ECOWAS in intervening to end the security and political impasse in neighboring Guinea.

The Liberian Leader has since expressed concern over the military takeover in Conakry and called for the strict adherence to ECOWAS Protocols on Democracy and Good Governance which abhor such unconstitutional ascendency to state power in the ECOWAS Sub-region.

Meanwhile, an extraordinary Summit of the Authority of Heads of State and Governments of ECOWAS is scheduled to be held Thursday, September 9, 2021 in Accra, Ghana with President Dr George M. Weah expected to be in attendance. The Summit is to review the security and political crises in Guinea and adopt a common approach and strategy in regional body's intervention.