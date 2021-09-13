South Africa: Down but Not Out - Why So Many Homeless People in Joburg Reject Municipal Shelters

13 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tshabalira Lebakeng

If you work piece jobs, hustling the streets to survive, you have to be an early bird. People in authority often say the homeless, those who sleep rough on the street or in parks, should go and stay in shelters. But it is not so simple and many homeless people reject shelters.

Tshabalira Lebakeng is a writer with the Homeless Writers Project. This story was written by Lebakeng with assistance from Harriet Perlman.

I lived on the streets for five years. I was only 12 years old when my mother's boyfriend kicked me out and I found myself looking for somewhere to sleep on the streets of Durban. I slept on a piece of cardboard in a large cement pipe on the side of the road. I met other barefoot friends, young boys like me who were alone on the streets.

They were surprised to see me sitting at the train station. They thought it was a joke.

"We always see you with your mother, why are you here?" they asked.

My mom kicked me out and I need a place to stay. So I stayed with them. They helped me find a blanket. The first night was a long...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

