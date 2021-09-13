South Africa: Politics Versus Nationwide Thirst - Water Supply Problems Could Sink South Africa

13 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

The water crisis is getting worse - and this is a trajectory that will remain for years. While water supply systems are complex, the crisis turns out to be a failure of politics, not a failure of technical ability.

While the politicians and lawyers fight over Electoral Commission timetables and candidate registration processes, more people are increasingly suffering from an acute nationwide drought of service delivery. While the focus of the last few years has been on electricity provision, it now appears that problems with supplying water are much more widespread. This is more serious than an electricity crisis, as human beings cannot exist without water.

This has the potential to lead to massive, public displays of anger against those who presided over such a precipitous decline. And the political elites do not appear to be able to implement solutions. The nature of water supply problems means that those who are motivated by short-term gains can do real damage to our society over the longer term.

Supplying water to millions of people around a country as geographically vast as South Africa has many shared similarities with supplying electricity. There has to be a source, while transmission and distribution are difficult,...

