South Africa: Banyana Banyana Shape Up Ahead of the Aisha Buhari Cup

13 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

Banyana Banyana's time on the pitch has been hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the squad will try to return to the level that saw them reach the 2019 Fifa World Cup.

South Africa's senior women's national football is set to become a hive of activity in the coming months. It is part of the Aisha Buhari Cup, an invitational tournament in Lagos, Nigeria, where the crème de la crème of African women's football will fight it out for bragging rights.

Banyana Banyana, who are in Group B of the six-team tournament, will face Ghana and Cameroon. The hosts and Africa's top-ranked side in the Fifa rankings, Nigeria will face off with Mali and Morocco in Group A.

The competition will run from 15 to 21 September.

The two top teams in each group will proceed to the semifinals, with the winners of the respective groups taking on the second-placed sides of the other group.

The tournament will be used by these sides as preparation for qualifiers of the 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations (Awcon), which will kick off in late October.

"We just see it like we are playing...

