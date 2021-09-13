Egypt, NEPAD in Final Talks to Set Up African Center for Combating Climate Change

10 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Assistant foreign minister Soha Gendy conferred Friday with a delegation of the African Union Development Agency (NEPAD) on the finalization of negotiations to set up the headquarters of an African excellence center for combating climate change in Egypt.

An agreement should be signed to that effect, which reflects Egypt's keenness to support African and international efforts in the field of combating climate change and its socio-economic repercussions.

In this regard, Gendy said the government will offer all kind of support to operate the center, expected to be established soon.

For her part, director of NEPAD programs Etherine Fotabong thanked Egypt for hosting such an important center that will enhance African capabilities in the face of various environmental challenges.

MENA

