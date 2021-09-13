Egypt Welcomes Formation of New Lebanese Government

Egypt on Friday welcomed the formation of a new Lebanese government headed by Najuib Mikati.

In a statement released on Friday, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Hafez praised this important step, as it was expected to contribute to ending the prolonged political crisis, restoring the country's security and stability, and achieving the desired economic reform, as well as distancing Lebanon from all regional conflicts and narrow and private interests.

The spokesman stressed the need to pave the way for the new government to bring about these goals and get Lebanon out of its crisis in accordance with constitutional powers.

He explained that Egypt would work in the coming phase to support the new government, with a view to realizing the Lebanese people's aspirations for a better future.

MENA