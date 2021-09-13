Egypt: Sisi Inspects Project to Upgrade Autostrad Road

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Friday inspected work to upgrade the Autostrad Road in Cairo, which will include seven lanes in each direction, said presidential spokesman Bassam Rady.

The president also got firsthand information about the workflow of a project to link a "Shinzo Abe" corridor to the Fifth Settlement area through a "Samir Ghanem" bridge that flies over the Ring Road, the spokesman added.

"This corridor will serve as a new traffic artery linking the neighborhoods and areas of east Cairo with New Cairo communities and will reduce a lot of time and distance and ease congestion on the Cairo-Suez road," Rady noted.

The president directed officials to abide by world-class standards in implementing those road projects and adhere to deadlines.

MENA