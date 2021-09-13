Egypt Seeks to Locally Manufacture Moderna's Covid-19 Vaccines - Minister

10 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Health and Population Hala Zayed has discussed with representatives of US drug maker "Moderna" bilateral cooperation to provide coronavirus vaccines.

During a meeting held via video conference, the two sides probed a plan to supply Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines to Egypt as part of the State's efforts to diversify vaccine sources, Health Ministry Spokesman Dr Khaled Megahed said in a statement Friday.

The meeting also touched on joint cooperation to locally manufacture Moderna's vaccine in Egypt, with the health minister noting that a factory affiliated to the Holding Company for Biological Products and Vaccines (VACSERA) in the 6th of October City is well equipped to provide COVID-19 vaccines to countries in Africa and across the world via cooperation with international companies.

The factory has a production capacity of up to 3 million doses per day, the spokesman said.

The health minister asserted Egypt's aspiration to have a production line at the VACSERA factory that locally manufactures Moderna's vaccine.

She also invited the company officials to visit Egypt and get firsthand information about capabilities to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine at the VACSERA factory.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X