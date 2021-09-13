Egypt Seeks to Locally Manufacture Moderna's Covid-19 Vaccines - Minister

Minister of Health and Population Hala Zayed has discussed with representatives of US drug maker "Moderna" bilateral cooperation to provide coronavirus vaccines.

During a meeting held via video conference, the two sides probed a plan to supply Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines to Egypt as part of the State's efforts to diversify vaccine sources, Health Ministry Spokesman Dr Khaled Megahed said in a statement Friday.

The meeting also touched on joint cooperation to locally manufacture Moderna's vaccine in Egypt, with the health minister noting that a factory affiliated to the Holding Company for Biological Products and Vaccines (VACSERA) in the 6th of October City is well equipped to provide COVID-19 vaccines to countries in Africa and across the world via cooperation with international companies.

The factory has a production capacity of up to 3 million doses per day, the spokesman said.

The health minister asserted Egypt's aspiration to have a production line at the VACSERA factory that locally manufactures Moderna's vaccine.

She also invited the company officials to visit Egypt and get firsthand information about capabilities to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine at the VACSERA factory.

