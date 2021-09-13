South Africa: Inquiry Opened Into Transportation of 106 Corpses to Eastern Cape After Western Cape Crematoriums Overwhelmed

analysis

An employee at a crematorium in Paarl said that furnaces were 'working 24/7' to keep up with the need for the disposal of bodies.

Traffic officials at the weekend stopped a truck transporting 106 corpses to the Eastern Cape. The refrigerated truck was stopped at a weighbridge outside Somerset West on the N2 in the Western Cape on Saturday. The police said the driver of the vehicle had a permit to transport the bodies out of the province.

Crematorium owners in the Western Cape, who are overrun with bodies, have been using two facilities in the Eastern Cape. An employee at a crematorium in Paarl told Maverick Citizen that furnaces were "working 24/7" to keep up with the need for the disposal of bodies.

"Our greatest fear is that if one of the furnaces breaks down then we are in deep trouble. We won't be able to keep up with the cremations and this will result in bodies piling up. We are already battling to keep with the current demand," he said.

A Cape Town-based undertaker, Errol Meyer, of Mey-Flower Funeral Services told Maverick Citizen that because of the pressure on crematoriums, undertakers were using two facilities in Port Elizabeth....