Liberia: Cummings Walks Out of CPP Meeting

As disagreement over framework document deepens

The crack within the four Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) that wants to unseat President George Weah at the Ballot box in 2023 appears to be deepening as a constituent leader, Mr. Alexander B. Cummings of the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC) walks out of a CPP Political Leadership meeting in Monrovia today, Friday, September 10, 2021, accusing his colleagues of violating the Framework Agreement of the Collaboration.

A press release issued by the ANC says internal efforts of Mr. Cummings to get his colleagues in leadership to self-correct and reverse course prove unsuccessful, noting "Therefore, the Political Leader of the ANC, having failed to advise his colleagues to abandon their continued violations, was compelled to walk out of a meeting to continue the transgressions."

The release however notes, the walkout by Mr. Cummings is without prejudice to the continued membership of the ANC in the CPP.

"This is simply intended to clearly state that neither the ANC nor its Political Leader, or any organ to which it is a member in the CPP, will continue to be permitted to take actions in violations of any of the provisions of the Framework Agreement which binds the four parties", it reads.

It further notes that Friday, again, the Political Leaders sought to proceed to implement a "decision" illegally reached by them without any color of authority in the Framework Agreement to do so.

The ANC argues that no such power is reserved in the Framework Agreement that supports the alleged actions of the Political Leaders, especially its repeated usurpation of functions and authority of the National Advisory Committee (NAC), the National Executive Committee (NEC), and the CPP Secretariat.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It reveals that Friday's meeting was convened without an agenda, in spite of Mr. Cummings' request for one.

According to the release, through its Political Leader Mr. Cummings, and after a review of the legal implications of the continued actions of the CPP Political Leaders, the ANC sought to call attention to these transgressions of the Framework Agreement and to urge Political Leaders to self-correct and abide by the constitution of the Collaboration.

The ANC is a constituent member party of the CPP. The others include the Unity Party (UP), the Liberty Party (LP), and the All Liberian Party (ALP).