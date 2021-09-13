Tunisia: July 25 Measures Will Be Followed By Other Decisions to Consolidate Democratic Process in Tunisia - Kais Saied

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied received Friday at the Carthage Palace, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell.

Saied said during the meeting, that the visit reflects the shared will to enshrine the values of dialogue and consultation on issues of common interest.

He stressed Tunisia's firm determination to strengthen its strategic partnership with the European area, highlighting the commitment to democratic values and human rights that the country shares with the European Union.

Kais Saied who returned to the decisions announced on July 25, namely the lifting of immunity of members of parliament, the suspension of parliamentary activities and the dismissal of the Prime Minister, said that the situation required exceptional measures under the Constitution to rectify the process and save the country.

He said that there is no threat to freedoms, or retreat from the level of achievements in the country before adding that these measures will be followed by other decisions to consolidate the democratic process in Tunisia.

For his part, the senior European official said at the end of the meeting, to have recalled the attachment of the European Union to the democratic roots of Tunisia and respect for the sovereignty of Tunisia.

"I conveyed to President Kaïs Saïed the European apprehensions, apprehensions in relation to the preservation of the democratic achievement in Tunisia, which alone is able to ensure the stability and prosperity of the country.

The free exercise of legislative power and the resumption of parliamentary activity are part of this achievement and they must be respected," he went on saying.

He added "in this context, it is important to lead the country towards the restoration of institutional stability by preserving these democratic foundations. This, while remaining attentive to the wishes and aspirations of the Tunisian people, within the framework of pen and transparent dialogue, will allow Tunisia to start again on the path of democratic consolidation.

"It will ultimately be on the actions and concrete measures that will be taken in the coming weeks that we will determine how we can better support and accompany democracy, stability and prosperity of Tunisia, "said Josep Borell in a statement issued by the Delegation of the European Union in Tunisia.